Danny Cowley reveals why ex-Sunderland left-back Denver Hume has been benched for Portsmouth
Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has stated that Denver Hume will be a “really good player” for the club despite benching the former Sunderland man.
The 23-year-old brought a 13-year long association with the Black Cats to an end during the last transfer window having struggled to secure regular football due to injury and then the form of Dennis Cirkin.
Hume has played eight times for Portsmouth since his January switch from Wearside to the south coast.
However, the left-back has been a substitute in each of Pompey's last two games.
Hume has started six times for Pompey but has completed 90 minutes just twice for the Blues since his arrival at Fratton Park.
Cowley, though, insists that Hume is very much part of his thinking going forward.
"Denver [Hume] is very early in his journey with us, he is going to be a really good player for us, he is the type of progressive signing I think we should be making," he told the media in Portsmouth.
"We know what he can give us offensively, he gives us a real dynamism, he has fantastic athleticism on that side of the pitch.
"The truth is Connor Ogilvie has been so consistent in his performances.
"At Plymouth, we have to try and pick the right starting team, technically, tactically, but also physically with where the players are at, because it doesn't matter what they could give you, it matters what they can give you and that is always our consideration when we have a run of fixtures."