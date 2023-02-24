Mark Robins’ side are 11th in the Championship table, four points behind Sunderland with a game in hand, following back-to-back wins over Millwall and Rotherham.

To find out more we caught up with Mark Smith from SkyBlueFansTV on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast

Former Sunderland defender Callum Doyle

What’s the mood like at Coventry heading into the match?

MS: “I think we go into the game with confidence with two wins on the trot.

“I think a lot of it is down to getting a lot of our better players back, with the exception of Callum O’Hare.

“Kyle McFadzean at the back has been fantastic since he’s come back from injury and is definitely a leader. We lacked leadership before he came back.

“In the last few weeks we could have scored more goals than we have but what we are doing is keeping clean sheets and that bodes well.”

How will the side set up?

MS: “We generally play with one up front with Viktor Gyokeres as the lone striker and normally play two number 10s.

“There may be a doubt on Ben Sheaf who has missed the last few games with a calf injury, but Josh Eccles has come in and done a really good job in midfield.

“We’ve added Luke McNally on loan from Burnley who will be part of a back three with McFadzean and Callum Doyle, and then two wing-backs who I expect to be Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Jake Bidwell.”

How important is top scorer Gyokeres and who are some other players to watch out for?

MS: “Gyokeres is absolutely pivotal. It’s not just the goals he scores but his all-round play.

“Despite him getting 14 league goals his finishing can be a bit erratic, he does miss a few one on ones but he can score some absolute pearlers as well.

“He’s our leader and lots of teams tend to put two or three players on him which then opens gaps in other parts of the pitch.

“I think other players to watch out for, Gus Hamer is always a threat, Kasey Palmer has been in really good form as well so they are probably two of our better players from an attacking sense.

We also have options off the bench. Matty Godden has come back from an injury and is a good player to come on.”

How has former Sunderland defender Callum Doyle fared this season?

MS: "He probably had a slightly shaky start to be honest. There was one game against Cardiff where he actually got substituted because Robins had a few concerns about him.

“As the season has progressed he’s been really, really good. He reads the game well, his passing is good, you can see why Manchester City wanted him for the long term because he has got class.

“As the games have progressed, he’s been really, really good for us.”

What’s your predicted line-up?