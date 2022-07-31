Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats face off against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this afternoon. The match marks the Black Cats’ first game in the Championship since 2018.

And Alex Neil has named his XI to face the Sky Blues on Wearside. Anthony Patterson starts in goal with new signing Daniel Ballard in the heart of Sunderland’s defence. Striker Ellis Simms is on the bench.

But how have Sunderland fans reacted to Neil’s team on social media? Here, we take a look at what YOU are saying:

@Liam_Robson94: “Happy with this! Only possible would be Roberts for Embleton.”

@harry_lawson7: “Why’s he not started Roberts?”

@JamieSAFC_: “Not starting Wright is interesting. Hope we’ll see Simms at some point.”

@antoneee_x: “The Hume disrespect cannot be ignored.”

Alex Neil

@Pricenator: “Gooch did great at times playing right back last season but he’s not the answer in the Championship Coventry will target him.”

@John67684101: “Neil in the starting line up, good shout that, I think his ability will shine in the Championship.”

@robbosredss: “Disrespectful to Hume. Should be starting Wright over Batth and also starting Robbo.”

@TibekHDGaming: “Could be stronger but it’s not too bad still 1-0 win.”

@Kyle16779936: “Not happy with Gooch starting.”

@ScammellJamie: “Trust in the boss, but Hume and Roberts for me should be starting, we can use 5 subs.”