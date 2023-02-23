Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the clash:

When is Coventry City vs Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Coventry will take place on Saturday, February 25. Kick-off at The New York Stadium is at the Ricoh Arena at 12:30pm.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray

Is Coventry City vs Sunderland on TV or being streamed?

Sunderland’s game against Coventry City in the Championship will be shown live on Sky Sports, hence the early kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE via the club’s website due to the game being selected for TV coverage.

You can, however, stream the game via NOWTV to mobile devices and smart TVs. A one-off day pass for the game or a longer contract can be purchased here.

How else can I follow Coventry City vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What are the latest betting odds for Coventry City vs Sunderland?

All odds courtesy of Paddy Power:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland win: 11/5

Draw: 1/5

Coventry City win: 6/5

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I get tickets for Coventry City vs Sunderland?