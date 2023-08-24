Mark Robins could be without summer signing Milan van Ewijk for Coventry City vs Sunderland in the Championship this weekend.

The Sky Blues were without midfielder Kasey Palmer during the draw with Swansea with van Ewijk potentially missing with a toe injury.

“Kasey has a family thing he has to do deal with that’s why he’s not involved," Robins revealed ahead of the game at Coventry Building Society Arena. “Milan has a toe problem, that’s why he was withdrawn.”

Reacting to Cov's 1-1 draw against Swansea City last weekend, Robins added: "You can’t hide the disappointment, but really there’s a disappointment there because I know we’re better than that but not quite yet. We have a lot of work to do but it’s still early days.

“A point away here having had the lion’s share of the game, which we’ve not experienced before here is good, but for me, the goal we conceded is too soft. We had just got in front, and we didn’t reorganize quickly enough.

“We got a goal up and looked comfortable and played some really good football, but we missed the final pass and cutting edge. We need a bit more but that will come over time.

"If we defend that properly then we come away and win the game not just 1-0, but you can go on and win it two or three and those are the margins. If we don’t it’s going to cost us more goals, so we need to know the reasons why and the reasons why we didn’t go on and win the game.

“I said the explosive nature of our play was good for spells and we had a 20-minute spell when we pinned them in and had chance after chance and corner after corner but we have to make one of them tell which means they have to come out, but they were able to drop behind the ball.

“That’s just how it was today, and we have to get back and work on that ahead of next week now.”