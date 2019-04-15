Coventry City have this message for fans following disorder during Sunderland match at Stadium of Light

Coventry City have confirmed they will work with Sunderland AFC and the relevant bodies following reports of disorder at the Stadium of Light - and say they will ' take action if appropriate'.

The Sky Blues have also called for both sets of fans to 'show restraint and respect' for each other at any future meetings given this was the second time this season incidents have occurred.

Police made eight arrests during and after Sunderland's game against Coventry City on Saturday and three men have now been charged and will appear in court later this month.

Reports were made of objects being thrown from the away end into the stands below.

A number of Sunderland fans have said they saw items including bottles, coins and even flares being thrown into the lower area of the North Stand of the stadium from the upper section of the stand which housed away supporters.

A spokesperson for Sunderland AFC said that several fans were injured after being hit by items or had property damaged at the game while there was also reports of incidents of trouble outside the ground with video footage emerging on social media, which it is claimed shows Sunderland and Coventry City fans fighting in a pub.

The Sky Blues have now responded.

A Coventry statement read: "Coventry City is aware of reports on social media and from Sunderland supporters regarding incidents in the North Stand at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

"We will work with Sunderland and the appropriate bodies wherever necessary to investigate any incidents that took place, and take action if appropriate as a result of the investigations.

"We are also aware of reports from Sky Blues fans regarding incidents outside of the ground, and will also investigate these with the appropriate bodies.

"This follows incidents between Coventry City and Sunderland fans earlier in the season, when steps were required to protect the Jimmy Hill Statue and the Memorial Garden at the Ricoh Arena and fans confronted each other in Car Park B.

"We would urge fans of both clubs to show restraint and respect for each other in any future fixtures between the two sides, and ensure a safe, enjoyable and welcoming environment for all supporters.

"Coventry City will not be making any further comment."

Northumbria Police has confirmed it is working with Sunderland AFC and Coventry City FC as they investigate the matter.

SAFC owner Stewart Donald has said he is "distraught" by reports of trouble and will be investigating what happened.