Jamie Allen put the hosts ahead in the first half, before Viktor Gyokeres finished a late counter to double the advantage with not long to play.

Amad's excellent strike at the start of stoppage time proved only to be a consolation for Tony Mowbray's side, who dominated possession but struggled for large parts to create clear openings.

The hosts had the better of the chances through the first half in particular, though Sunderland pushed them back for the majority of the second.Robins said that Sunderland were one of the best sides to visit Coventry this season

Viktor Gyokeres doubles Coventry City's lead on Saturday lunchtime

"I thought we were brilliant. They're one of the best teams we've faced, the players they've got and you'd think they would lack some physicality but they don't.

"They've got really hungry young players determined to forge a career in the game and then at the back - Ballard and Batth is a really good pairing.

"It's a really good squad, easy on the eye and that's why we did so well. I can only really think of one good chance they had in the first half, we waited for our moments and we had quite a few.

"Jamie Allen's goal was outstanding and the changes we made.. we wanted to go and win it. They were growing into the game and controlling it, and it's difficult when you lose Kasey Palmer in midfield. The changes were good from our perspective and the second goal is a brilliant goal - Vik deserved his goal because of the work he did.

"I thought in the end it was a thoroughly deserved win. It was a really tough game and a really hard-earned three points, they're one of the best teams we've played here I think."

