Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ goalless draw against Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium.
Sunderland were held to a frustrating goalless draw against 10-man Swansea – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side?
Swansea were reduced to ten men in the 30th minute when Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Pierre Ekwah.
Despite the numerical advantage the Black Cats conceded a penalty on the stroke of half-time, yet Anthony Patterson saved Jamal Lowe’s spot kick.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Swansea.com Stadium:
1. Anthony Patterson - 8
Had very little to do but stepped up when needed, making an excellent penalty save from Lowe. Also saved well from Lowe in the second half, when spilling the ball into the box would have meant trouble. Distribution also very solid throughout. 8 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume - 6
Made one excellent challenge in the first half and was never given any trouble defensively. One good long-range effort in the second half. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Ballard - 6
Ballard was booked for a foul on Lowe in the second half, meaning Mowbray will be without his two first-choice defenders next weekend. Performed well enough but that was a costly end to a frustrating afternoon for Sunderland in the end. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke O’Nien - 6
Picked up a costly yellow in stoppage time, having been fortunate to avoid one in the first half. Means he will miss the Birmingham game alongside Ballard. Did OK in possession and had a good duel with the Swansea forwards. 6 Photo: Frank Reid