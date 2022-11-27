Costa Rica win to keep Sunderland starlet Jewison Bennette's World Cup dreams alive
Jewison Bennette came on as a second-half substitute for Costa Rica during their win over Japan at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The Sunderland attacker started Costa Rica’s opening game of the tournament as his side suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat at the hands of Spain in Group E.
Bennette was dropped to the bench for today’s game against Japan but was brought on in the 65th minute for Anthony Contreras.
Costa Rica then went ahead in the 81st minute, scoring with their first shot on target since the tournament began and were able to hold on to the lead in a boost to their chances of making the knock-out phases.
Most Popular
Bailey Wright was an unused substitute on Saturday as Australia defeated Tunisia to move a step closer to getting out of Group D. Costa Rica are next in action against Japan, whilst Australia face Denmark, with both nations needing results to secure qualification.