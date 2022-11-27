News you can trust since 1873
Costa Rica win to keep Sunderland starlet Jewison Bennette's World Cup dreams alive

Jewison Bennette came on as a second-half substitute for Costa Rica during their win over Japan at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By James Copley
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Nov 2022, 11:56am

The Sunderland attacker started Costa Rica’s opening game of the tournament as his side suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat at the hands of Spain in Group E.

Bennette was dropped to the bench for today’s game against Japan but was brought on in the 65th minute for Anthony Contreras.

Costa Rica then went ahead in the 81st minute, scoring with their first shot on target since the tournament began and were able to hold on to the lead in a boost to their chances of making the knock-out phases.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 23: Jewison Bennette of Costa Rica in actionduring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Spain and Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

