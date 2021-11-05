The 31-year-old midfielder was made club captain when he moved to Wearside from Blackburn the summer, but has made just eight league appearances since.

Evans picked up a hamstring injury at the start of the campaign and has recently returned from a calf issue he sustained last month.

"Obviously it’s just frustrating, they were just 10 to 14-day niggles but I think that is just the effect of missing a large chunk of pre-season,” Evans told the Echo when asked about his injury issues.

“You don’t really realise the effect it has on missing pre-season. You can do all you can on your own but it’s not until you get playing and training with teams that it really helps you.”

Evans has also been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Lithuania and Italy.

The midfielder was forced to pull out of the last squad due to his injury, but managed to play his first full game since the setback this week – albeit in a 3-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

“It’s frustrating for myself personally this season because I was just sort of starting to get going again and came back and got a little niggle to set me back,” he added.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans.

“I felt fit again tonight and it was good to get 90 minutes personally.

“The Northern Ireland side of it, obviously I haven’t been away the last few games so it’s probably going to be my first time away.

“It’s just part of international football and I’m experienced enough now, I know how it works so that’s where it is.”

Evans’ Sunderland team-mate Tom Flanagan has also been called up to the Northern Ireland squad but Carl Winchester has been left out.

The Black Cats’ league game against Lincoln, which was set to be played on November 13 at the Stadium of Light, has been postponed due to international call-ups.

Lee Johnson’s side won’t have another league game until they face Ipswich at home on Saturday, November 20.

