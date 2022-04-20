Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old midfielder joined the Black Cats from Blackburn in the summer but started just four of the Black Cats’ first 14 league games due to injury setbacks.

Evans has faced criticism from fans for his performances this season but has been a key player in recent weeks, while producing a man of the match performance during Sunderland’s goalless draw at Plymouth.

“I’m starting to feel strong and fit in myself,” Evans told the Echo after the match at Home Park.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans. Picture by FRANK REID

“I’m playing a lot more football and 90 minutes continuously and every footballer that does that they’ll tell you the same thing. It just helps you with the stamina and endurance you pick up from playing week in, week out. It's only going to help you in games.”

He added: “At the start of the season and throughout it was a bit stop-start with the injuries and it just took a bit of a while to get going.

“I missed a large chunk of pre-season and I think any professional footballer knows that when you miss that through whatever reason it takes a while to get your rhythm going again.

“As the manager has come in I’ve played a lot of games and a lot of minutes and am reaping the rewards of that now.”

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has spoken about Evans’ importance to the team, highlighting the midfielder’s ability to prevent counter-attacks in front of the side’s defence.

The Black Cats’ defensive record has significantly improved under Neil, and when asked if there has been more emphasis on that side of the game Evans replied: “I think we are just more aware of our defensive responsibilities when we are on the ball in terms of setting up to not be broke on and to not be so expansive to concede soft goals.

“I think we just have to keep that going and it’s good to have that base going into games that we can keep clean sheets and it’ll help us moving forward.”

On his own position playing in front of Sunderland’s defenders and being an extra man behind the ball, Evans added: “It’s not just myself, I think everybody has that responsibility in the team.

“Obviously myself and Bails (Bailey Wright) are in there and we have to try and organise that to try and set things up behind the ball when we do have it so we can nullify the threats when they do come.”

The draw at Plymouth means Sunderland have gone ten games unbeaten, winning six of them, and Evans insists confidence is high in the dressing room.

“We believe that every game we go into we can win,” he added. “Even when we have needed a goal we have shown we can come up in the dying moments with one. That’s our attitude in the squad that we’ve got.