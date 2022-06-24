Contract details revealed as Sunderland star Anthony Patterson signs new deal in massive boost

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Academy of Light graduate, Patterson made his senior debut in November 2020 before making his league debut one season later ahead of a loan move to National League side Notts County.

The stopper established himself as Sunderland No1 after being recalled to the Stadium of Light in January.

Patterson went on to keep nine clean sheets in 21 games last season, starting in the 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has signed a new long-term deal.

Reflecting on the new contract, Patterson said: “I’ve had a brilliant year and couldn’t be happier to have signed a new contract.

"I joined the club when I was 10, so to play my part in promotion and winning at Wembley Stadium was a dream come true.

“I’m now focussed on the new season and improving my overall game to ensure I prove myself in the Championship and continue to help the team.”

Alex Neil added: “There is nothing better than seeing someone that has come through the academy, and is Sunderland through and through, doing the business in the first team.

"It is great to reward him for what he has achieved, but he knows he can’t rest on his laurels because the easy part is done and the hard work now starts for him this season.”

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman earlier this summer provided an insight into the balance he tries to strike in keeping players happy while also protecting the club.

When asked about the club’s younger talent, the likes of Dan Neil, Anthony Patterson and Elliot Embleton, Speakman said: “From our contractual status and planning, we have got players that are on contracts where it’s Sunderland’s decision what happens to those players to a certain degree.

“We are constantly negotiating with players.

"You want happy players in the club to obviously then perform but ultimately we are putting ourselves in position where we are protecting the club. We are looking after the players and therefore everyone is happy.