Daniel Ballard playing for Sunderland against Reading

'Consistent' Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Patrick Roberts' late winner against Reading

Sunderland left it late as they claimed a 1-0 win over Reading at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Phil Smith
2 minutes ago
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 5:12pm

After a pretty uneventful first half, the Black Cats showed more attacking intent after the break.

Patrick Roberts then scored the game’s only goal six minutes from time after cutting in from the right flank.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Reading:

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Distribution was poor at times but he generally defended his goal well from the inevitable barrage of corners and long throws. 6

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. Trai Hume - 7

Not quite at his best on the ball but did get better as the game progressed, and deserves a huge amount of credit for the way he subdued Andy Carroll in the aerial battle. That left Reading with very, very little threat. His leap is outrageous at times. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Danny Batth - 6

Won a lot of his headers and kept the Reading strikeforce quiet in the main. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Aji Alese - 6

Did well to get forward in the second half and offer his side another outlet. Helped change the flow of a frustrating game. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

