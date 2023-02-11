'Consistent' Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Patrick Roberts' late winner against Reading
Sunderland left it late as they claimed a 1-0 win over Reading at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
By Phil Smith
2 minutes ago
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 5:12pm
After a pretty uneventful first half, the Black Cats showed more attacking intent after the break.
Patrick Roberts then scored the game’s only goal six minutes from time after cutting in from the right flank.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Reading:
Page 1 of 4