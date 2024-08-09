Confirmed transfer: Young Sunderland defender exits club ahead of 2024-25 Championship season
Sunderland defender Henry Fieldson has signed for Queen’s Park in Scotland with the deal announced on the club’s X account ahead of their game against Livingston on Friday evening.
The defender signed his first professional deal at the Black Cats last summer but the one-year contract expired during the current window leaving Fieldson free to move elsewhere.
Sunderland had stated in their retained list that the player had been offered a new deal when they released it to the public back in May. However, it is now assumed the offer was rejected by the player in favour of first-team opportunities in Scotland.
Their announcement said: “Queen’s Park are delighted to announce the signing of defender Henry Fieldson previously of @SunderlandAFC 19 year old Henry goes straight into the squad for tonight. Welcome to the Southside Henry.”
The 19-year-old North Shields-born player didn’t make a senior appearance while with Sunderland. The Black Cats will likely be due compensation for the player at some point.
