The Sunderland defender’s exit ahead of the Championship season has now been confirmed

Sunderland defender Henry Fieldson has signed for Queen’s Park in Scotland with the deal announced on the club’s X account ahead of their game against Livingston on Friday evening.

The defender signed his first professional deal at the Black Cats last summer but the one-year contract expired during the current window leaving Fieldson free to move elsewhere.

Sunderland had stated in their retained list that the player had been offered a new deal when they released it to the public back in May. However, it is now assumed the offer was rejected by the player in favour of first-team opportunities in Scotland.

Their announcement said: “Queen’s Park are delighted to announce the signing of defender Henry Fieldson previously of @SunderlandAFC 19 year old Henry goes straight into the squad for tonight. Welcome to the Southside Henry.”

The 19-year-old North Shields-born player didn’t make a senior appearance while with Sunderland. The Black Cats will likely be due compensation for the player at some point.