Confirmed - Sunderland man leaves in massive blow to Régis Le Bris ahead of Middlesbrough game
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland coach Mike Dodds has been announced as Wycombe Wanderers boss today.
The Echo broke the news on Saturday evening that the former Birmingham City man was close to taking the job in League One. However, Dodds’ exit was confirmed on Sunday ahead of Sunderland’s game against Middlesbrough on Monday in the Championship.
Wycombe have been searching for a new head coach since the departure of Matt Bloomfield, who left to join Luton Town in mid-January. Dodds emerged as the frontrunner for the role, and his departure from Sunderland has now been confirmed.
Dodds has had a crucial role in Sunderland’s first-team coaching structure in recent years, but has made clear his desire to take on a managerial role at some stage. Dodds had three spells as interim boss during his time on Wearside. Wycombe currently sit second in League One, with a four-point cushion to third. They have a strong chance of winning promotion to the Championship next season and have major ambitions under their new ownership.
Sunderland moved to strengthen their coaching staff earlier this season, appointing Pedro Ribeiro as assistant head coach alongside Dodds. Mike Proctor and goalkeeping coach Alessandro Barcherini complete the current first-team coaching group, which may need to be bolstered if Dodds does depart as is now expected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.