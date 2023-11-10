3 . A POSSIBLE DEBUT

Mowbray confirmed that he expected Eliezer Mayenda to be named in the squad for the first time, though any debut will be a limited one. "I think there's every chance he'll be on the bench this weekend," Mowbray said. "It'll be a cameo role if he does come on, he's still only played one ninety minutes against Hibernian behind closed doors. He hasn't played much so we'll have to be careful. He's going to play in a bounce game next Wednesday, he'll play in that regardless of whether he gets minutes this weekend because we need to get him playing. "He's training really well, he's a lovely guy who wants to ask questions and get better - and he keeps hitting the back of the net in the training. "As coaching staff we're looking forward to seeing him out there but what we don't know is how quickly he'll get up to the intensity of the Championship. It's OK playing in training games but it's also about how you cope with me screaming at him to get back and chase the opposition full back! He has to be able to do that as well. "But he's very talented, and he's got a wand of a left foot with real power in it. He's very dynamic, quick, fast. There's nothing stopping him being a really good player and hopefully he can put that onto the pitch at first-team level." Photo: Frank Reid