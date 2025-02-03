Championship rivals Hull City have signed another former Sunderland player on deadline day

Hull City have bolstered their ranks with another former Sunderland player.

The Tigers signed Joe Gelhardt during the winter window and also have Mason Burstow on their books. Now, the Championship strugglers have announced the signing of experienced defender John Egan from Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

The Republic of Ireland international defender began his career in England with the Black Cats back in 2009, staying until 2014 before stints with Gillingham, Brentford and Sheffield United. The 32-year-old was released by the Blades following their relegation from the Premier League last season but then signed for Burnley on a free transfer.

“I’m delighted. I’d known about the interest for a couple of weeks but wasn’t sure if it was going to happen. Last night, I got a call and I made my way over this morning.” Egan said after joining Championship club Hull City on deadline day.

“The club has made some really good signings in January. It’s a really good squad, a very good manager; it just needs to drive up the league now. The manager has steadied things and the team plays some good football, high intensity, on the front foot. They’re the type of teams you want to play in.

“I’ve played a lot of games in this division, managed to get promoted twice. Every game is really hard and the main thing is about being consistent. Having consistent standards in training leads to consistent performances on a matchday. I’m looking forward to the future, putting on the black and amber, being a Hull City player. I’ll give it my all, and hopefully, we can achieve success together.”