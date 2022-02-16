Concerned Sunderland fans react to ownership drama after Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven break silence
Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven have spoken out regarding the shareholding bombshell – and fans have been reacting on social media.
Yesterday, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus admitted to Sunderland supporters that he does not own a majority of the club’s shares.
Louis-Dreyfus confirmed that the breakdown of shares is as follows:
- Kyril Louis-Dreyfus 41%
- Stewart Donald 34%
- Juan Sartori 20%
- Charlie Methven 5%
A spokesman for Donald told The Athletic: “When Kyril Dreyfus arrived last year as SAFC’s major shareholder, Stewart was happy to hand over control of the running of the club to him and, together with Charlie Methven, voluntarily waived their right to be on the board."
“From that moment on — with Kyril Dreyfus and Juan Sartori being on the board — Stewart’s only active involvement has been covering his pro-rata funding commitment,” added the statement.
Here, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to Donald’s comments – which you can read in full by clicking this link.
Paul Middleton: “We’ll end up like Derby County before long.”
Jim Stevens: “Sounding like a plea to the fans to keep filling the coffers. KLD is looking like a frontman. If they're wanting to sell their shares internally, why doesn't Dreyfus just buy the lot and assume total control?”
Steven Adams: “So between them they still haven't paid the 20 million in parachute payments Madrox used to buy the club off Short. Sell your shares and get out of our club.”
Mark Allen: “Boycott Saturday’s match.”