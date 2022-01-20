'Commands the boxes': Lee Johnson gives detailed insight into what Danny Batth will bring to Sunderland

Batth joined from Stoke City on an 18-month deal earlier this week, with Johnson praised the Sunderland board for 'pushing the boat out' to beat off Championship and League One competition for his signature.

The Sunderland head coach believes Batth's physicality and aerial prowess will add another dimension to the side as they look to build on a promising first half of the season offensively and push for a top-two spot.

Asked what it was that made Batth a player he had so often tried to recruit, Johnson said: "It's always the human for me and I know what's he like as a person, an individual and a leader. That becomes really important.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Batth is Sunderland's second signing of the January window

"Obviously they've got to be good on the pitch as well and from playing against him, you don't want to see him on the team sheet.

"He dominates the boxes, and I think that's the key part to his game really.

"Physically and aerially he's a master of the dark arts. He's 6"3 but he's one of those where he's 6"5 really, he's got a big head and big shoulders.

"He owns his space.

"You'd be mad not to want those attributes in your team, especially if they are a top individual in terms of their personality as well.

"I tried to sign him a couple of times at Bristol City but you stay in contact, and then the player knows it's not a random quick-fix, it's about building on what you have," Johnson added.

"Hopefully he'll help bring more clean sheets because our attacking play this year has at times has been phenomenal.

"The fact the Danny has been promoted three times is fantastic for us, and respect to the board for pushing the boat out in the right way.

"Danny was adamant from the start that this was the club he wanted.

"I don't think we had the best financial offer for him, which shows his quality as a man because he has bought into the project as much as securing the future."

Sunderland have generally targeted young players since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus arrived at the club but Johnson says getting 'the right blend' is key.

He also pointed to Batth's outstanding availability record as another reason why the deal made sense.

"It's just about his attributes," Johnson said.

"We're not adverse to signing senior players, which is why we re-signed Aiden McGeady, for example.

"We want to develop assets but it's assets for the team and what comes with that as part of a sustainable club.

"And we're right on track on that, we're doing really well with the players we've bought and brought for.

"There's so much excitement with the young players we've got, but it's about the blend.

"One of the big things with Danny is, at his age, his injury record is superb.

"He's played so many minutes throughout his career and has not had an injury (touch wood!) for a long time so we know he is a player who looks after himself."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.