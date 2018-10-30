Club crest, safe standing & stadium identity: The key points as Sunderland hierarchy meet supporters

The Red & White army have held their latest structured dialogue meeting with the club.

The supporters group was formed last year to try and strengthen the relationship between club and fans.

Executive Director Charlie Methven and Managing Director Tony Davison were both present at the meeting and discussed a number of issues.

You can read the full minutes of the meeting here.

AWAY SUPPORTERS

The issue of moving away supporters back into the lower bowl was raised, with Charlie Methven saying he believed it would have improved the atmosphere at games against the likes of Oxford United and Fleetwood Town.

The minutes read: "[Charlie Methven] said away fans did not like being in their present location but those at the meeting were split on whether away fans should be moved."

Red & White Army representative David Rose called for a full consultation with fans on the issue.

SAFE STANDING

Charlie Methven told the meeting that he would support the introduction of safe standing at the Stadium of Light.

The minutes read: "[Charlie Methven] is concerned that the current situation is wrong and dangerous, he would like the Club to be at the forefront of safe standing. He is currently looking at solutions being proposed by other EFL clubs and wants Sunderland to be the first big club to reintroduce standing."

The EFL support a reversal of the ban on safe standing, while in June the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport announced a review of the ban, which applies to Premier League and Championship stadia.

THE CLUB CREST

A club supporters sub-group for merchandise presented their findings on a number of issues, such as kit, pricing and badges.

Executive Director Charlie Methven said that the club's crest was being looked at.

The minutes read: '[Charlie Methven] said the badge and motto were being looked at, working towards a simpler design that would be easier to put on merchandise and kit.'

He added that: 'it was important to understand who you were before making decisions, making sure you understand your market and what you have that will meet the needs of that market.'

STADIUM OF LIGHT MODIFICATIONS

The group issued an update on plans to improve the Stadium's identity.

The group want to bring more colour to the concourse, as well as improving the approach to the Stadium to make it more distinct.

A recent survey from the group identified 'legends, fans, famous moments, historical / geographical links' as key areas for potential artwork.

The next stage is 'to look at costs and funding'.

Find out more about the Red & White Army here.