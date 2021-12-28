'Clever': Doncaster Roves boss delivers this verdict on Sunderland defeat and the 'big difference' between the two sides

The caretaker boss is expecting to hear on Tuesday whether he will be handed the job on a full-time basis, but saw a youthful XI struggle against the Black Cats.

McSheffrey was particularly frustrated with Elliot Embleton's well-taken goal just before half time, which came from a clever set piece that caught the defence out.

"We got punished by quality, really," McSheffrey said.

Sunderland celebrate their third goal at Doncaster Rovers

"Saying that, the three goals from our point of view were poor, we lacked a bit of discipline with our shape.

"We tried to press high but our distances weren't right so there needs to be a bit more discipline in our shape a bit longer.

"As soon as we tried to press it was too late and they've got the players that can just play through you, they were clever. They all had good touch, minimal touches, and moved the ball fast until an individual could get a dribble or move up the pitch.

"That was the big difference at times, we took too many touches of the ball individually and we didn't move it quickly enough, there weren't enough options.

"We found it difficult.

"We want to be disciplined in our possession and we wanted to be aggressive in turning them, letting them see the numbers on our back, playing in behind their defence. We didn't do it much in the first half.

"To concede the second as we did in the 41st minute, switching off from a set play... I constantly tell the boys, set plays, throw-ins, restarts are not a rest, not a breather.

"You have to get into position quickly, ready to defend. Too many saw it as a rest, we were a bit asleep and the gaps were too big. "Pritchard saw that, he can smell when he can be a threat and he exploits those spaces, he has the awareness as well to chop it for the man inside.

"It was good play from their point of view but really sloppy from ours."

