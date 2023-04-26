The Hornets play the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon with Tony Mowbray’s men hoping to boost their play-off chances with a win.

Wilder’s side, however, have nothing to play for other pride after recent results ensured there was no chance of making the top-six which led the manager to openly question his side’s attitude after the recent defeat against Cardiff City.

Another loss to Hull City followed. However, Wilder seemed more upbeat following the result against the Tigers ahead of the trip to Wearside to face play-off chasing Sunderland this weekend.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Manager of Watford, Chris Wilder looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Wigan Athletic at Vicarage Road on March 18, 2023 in Watford, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

"I've said enough about the team, regarding the future but now it's head down and concentrate on the next game," Wilder said after the Hull City game. "We got the shape right and the press was right (against Hull).

"Maybe they've dodged a bullet in terms of them having a penalty. I saw a team that wanted something from the game, which, in my opinion, was a big positive for me. Maybe a bit more quality inside the final third was missing.

