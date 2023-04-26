Chris Wilder reacts to Hull City and Cardiff City losses ahead of Sunderland clash
Chris Wilder has his “head down’ concentrating on Watford’s next game against Sunderland.
The Hornets play the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon with Tony Mowbray’s men hoping to boost their play-off chances with a win.
Wilder’s side, however, have nothing to play for other pride after recent results ensured there was no chance of making the top-six which led the manager to openly question his side’s attitude after the recent defeat against Cardiff City.
Another loss to Hull City followed. However, Wilder seemed more upbeat following the result against the Tigers ahead of the trip to Wearside to face play-off chasing Sunderland this weekend.
"I've said enough about the team, regarding the future but now it's head down and concentrate on the next game," Wilder said after the Hull City game. "We got the shape right and the press was right (against Hull).
"Maybe they've dodged a bullet in terms of them having a penalty. I saw a team that wanted something from the game, which, in my opinion, was a big positive for me. Maybe a bit more quality inside the final third was missing.
"There's still loads of things, but from a character and attitude point of view, it was a decent effort. It's a testing time for them and they have to show through the adversity what they're all about. There's still six big points to play for. We've got a big game at the Stadium of Light so we have to get ready for that."