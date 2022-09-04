Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mowbray was been confirmed as Sunderland’s new boss on a two-year contract last week and oversaw the Black Cats’ win over Rotherham United in the Championship hours later.

The Saltburn-born ex-Blackburn Rovers manager also played for and managed Middlesbrough with the Teessiders and Wearsiders set to go head to head on Monday night in the second tier on Sky.

"Obviously it's been quite an interesting week, I should imagine, for the most hardened of Sunderland supporters,” Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder said pre-match. Obviously, our local guy going [Tony Mowbray] in there - I'm not sure I'd be able to do that, but our local guy going in there will add a little bit of spice to it.

Chris Wilder

"Tony is a great football man and a great guy. They're going well and they've got that bounce of promotion and winning at Wembley and carrying it through.

"Every game they've been competitive in so no doubt, I know they don't look at this as a derby but I think it's going to be a tasty affair on Monday night. Full house I should imagine, great atmosphere to be involved in.