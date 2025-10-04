Chris Sutton says sorry to Sunderland supporters as he predicts 0-1 win at Old Trafford against Manchester United

Sutton admitted that his forecasts have consistently underestimated Régis Le Bris’ side this season, with Sunderland currently sitting sixth in the table after an excellent start on their Premier League return. He said: “Sunderland fans should be thanking me, really, because I keep saying they will be beaten and Régis Le Bris' side keep on proving me wrong.

“So far I've said the Black Cats will lose five of their six games. The other one was against Burnley in week two, where I went for a draw... and they suffered their only defeat of the season. I am going to do the dirty on them this week, and I am going to predict they will win - which obviously means they won't - so apologies to all Sunderland supporters, because they must be absolutely furious with me for doing this.”

The former Celtic and Chelsea striker added: “I am not just backing them for the sake of it, clearly. They are extremely well organised and everything about them has been impressive. Manchester United, on the other hand, are still a mess.”

Sutton then turned his attention to United’s problems under head coach Ruben Amorim, highlighting defensive and goalkeeping issues following last week’s defeat to Brentford. “You can blame Ruben Amorim for that as much as you like but when your centre-half is running out and taking a chance on an offside on a long ball, like Harry Maguire did for Brentford's first goal last week, then that is just terrible defending.

“That's where I feel for Amorim. Altay Bayindir should also have done better with Brentford's second goal, and the goalkeeping situation is perplexing too - they have brought Senne Lammens in, but where is he? It is just all muddled thinking at United, and Amorim is starting to look like a guy who wants to be put out of his misery. They are just not improving under him, although he might actually get a result here off the back of me saying Sunderland will win.”

Sutton’s prediction for the clash was a 0-1 Sunderland win at Old Trafford against Manchester United– a result that would further underline Le Bris’ impressive start to life in the Premier League but would also heap pressure on the under-fire Ruben Amorim.

Sunderland have made a superb start to life back in the Premier League, collecting 11 points from their opening six fixtures. The Black Cats have impressed with victories over West Ham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest, all secured with disciplined performances and flashes of attacking quality. Draws against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa added further momentum, ensuring Sunderland sit in the top half of the table. It represents the best start by a newly promoted side in 13 years.