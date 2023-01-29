After coming off the bench with four minutes remaining to make his second senior appearance, the teenager was alert to convert Abdoullah Ba’s low cross in front of 6,000 travelling Sunderland fans in stoppage-time.

Like those who thought the goal had stood, Rigg celebrated jubilantly by thumping his chest before punching the air. It soon became apparent, though, that Ba had strayed offside and the goal wouldn’t stand.

"VAR, VAR,” chanted the Sunderland supporters, yet the call was a clear one.

Amad playing for Sunderland at Fulham. Picture by FRANK REID

There was still time for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to make a superb double save as the match finished in 1-1, resulting in a replay at the Stadium of Light next month.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Aji Alese’s significant first-half booking

After Sunderland had taken the lead courtesy of Jack Clarke’s finish in the sixth minute, Fulham pushed for an equaliser as the hosts saw more of the ball.

Tony Mowbray’s side defended well, yet left-back Aji Alese, who had barely trained all week after being forced off with an injury in the win over Middlesbrough, was struggling to deal with the threat of Harry Wilson.

Alese was then booked for a foul on Wilson just before half-time, contributing to his early withdrawal at the interval as Niall Huggins took his place.

It was the first time Huggins had been named in Sunderland’s squad since starting the win over Birmingham in November, with the full-back recently returning from an ankle issue.

Fulham penalty appeal

The hosts also felt they had a strong appeal for a penalty in the first half when Andreas Pereira was bundled over by Alese on the edge of Sunderland’s box.

Thankfully for the visitors the incident appeared to happen just outside the area meaning VAR couldn’t intervene.

New signings travels with the squad

Two of Sunderland’s new signings travelled with the squad to Craven Cottage, with Pierre Ekwah coming on to make his debut with 13 minutes remaining.

Winger Isaac Lihadji was also with the group following his arrival from Lille but wasn’t named on the bench.

While still sidelined with an injury full-back Dennis Cirkin watched from the stands as well.

Patrick Roberts’ return

Up against his former club, Patrick Roberts was once again one of Sunderland’s standout performers.

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Fulham before his big-money move to Manchester City as a teenager in 2015.

Roberts crossed paths with Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo at City, and the pair had a friendly exchange before the pre-match warm-ups.

There was one moment early in the first half when Roberts exchanged passes with Sunderland team-mate Amad before nutmegging Fulham midfielder Palhinha. The home fans will have been relieved to see their former playmaker taken off with four minutes remaining.

Danny Batth leads the side out

With Sunderland captain Corry Evans likely to miss the rest of the season through injury, Danny Batth captained the Black Cats for the first time.

