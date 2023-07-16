Chris Rigg was on the scoresheet as Sunderland defeated San Antonio 3-1 in America this weekend with the 16-year-old also delivering his first ever club interview.

The young midfielder penned a two-year scholarship deal at the Academy of Light earlier this month amid serious transfer interest from Newcastle United.

However, Rigg rebuffed the interest from the Magpies and other top clubs in England to stay on Wearside having been convinced by the pathway to the first-team at Sunderland.

After making his first-team debut as 15-year-old in the FA Cup last season, becoming Sunderland's youngest-ever outfield player, Rigg also appeared against Fulham twice in the same competition.

Following an injury, Rogg returned to Sunderland's first-team set-up during pre-season and netted against South Shields before being named in Tony Mowbray's 26-man touring squad of the states.

"I think signing a new contract is a bonus and I think that fans have been on my side a lot, Rigg said after scoring against San Antonio.

"Obviously, you can't be too buzzing because it is still pre-season. Hopefully, the gaffer's impressed. Doddsy and Procter were impressed and hopefully, I can just carry on with a few goals as well but it is great to help the team out really.

"It is tough having just done GCSEs and stuff but the lads have been great honestly, absolutely great but it is a young squad as well so it has helped massively. I'd like to think I don't look out of place so I just need to keep going.

"I just need to do my own thing and not worry about comments. The lads have helped me out but I'm here because of me and not because of them, so it is a great help but I just need to keep doing what I'm doing.

"It's been really good. This pre-season has been my first one of hopefully many with this club. I think the travelling fans have been great, the lads have been great, the coaches have been great. Hopefully, we can kick on and I can't wait for the season to kick-off. Buzzing!

