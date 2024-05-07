Chris Rigg's 18-word message to Sunderland fans after disappointing 2023-24 season
Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg has reflected on the 2023-24 season after its conclusion.
The Black Cats lost their final game of the campaign 2-0 at the Stadium of Light against Sheffield Wednesday. The result marked the club’s 22nd league loss this season and meant Mike Dodds’ men finished 16th in the Championship.
Rigg came on as a second half substitute for Sunderland against Sheffield Wednesday, making his 21st appearance of the season and his 24th career appearance in all competitions despite still being only 16-years-old. The Hebburn-born midfielder also netted three goals against Crewe Alexandra, Southampton and Blackburn Rovers during 2023-24.
Taking to Instagram after the game to reflect on his breakout season, Rigg wrote: “A lot of positives for me this season, however you fans deserved more. Thank you for your support.”
Rigg continues to be the subject of transfer interest from major clubs in England and Europe with the highly-rated youth prodigy seen as one of the premier talents in world football for his age. The likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all understood to be keen on Rigg.
The player signed a two-year scholarship deal at Sunderland last summer, which was seen as a major coup for the club amid interest from top-level clubs. Rigg will be able to sign his first professional contract when he turns 17 in June and has a deal in principle agreed with Sunderland. However, until that contract is signed, there is no guarantee Rigg will stay at the club.
