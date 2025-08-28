Chris Rigg has signed a new five-year Sunderland deal, with Kristjaan Speakman hailing the breakthrough

Sunderland have confirmed that academy star Chris Rigg has signed a new long-term deal at the Stadium of Light, committing his future to the Black Cats until 2030.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who made his Premier League debut last week, has put pen to paper after an extraordinary rise through the club’s youth system and into Régis Le Bris’ first-team plans.

Rigg played a pivotal role in Sunderland’s 2024-25 promotion-winning campaign, featuring 45 times across all competitions, including a standout display in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium. The deal marks another significant step for a player widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in English football.

An Academy of Light graduate, Rigg’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Born in Hebburn, he joined Sunderland while still in primary school and was fast-tracked into the senior setup due to an injury crisis in January 2023. He made his professional debut at just 15 years old in a 2-1 FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town, becoming the second-youngest player in the club’s history.

Rigg announced himself further by scoring his first competitive goal in an EFL Cup tie against Crewe Alexandra on 8 August 2023, becoming Sunderland’s youngest-ever goalscorer and the youngest in the competition’s history. He followed that up by scoring on his league debut against Southampton in a 5-0 victory, breaking a 50-year record to become the club’s youngest league goalscorer.

Since then, Rigg has become a central figure in Le Bris’ plans, showcasing maturity well beyond his years. His stunning back-heeled finish against Middlesbrough in September 2024 earned him the Championship Goal of the Month award, and in April 2025 he was named EFL Championship Apprentice of the Season before the Black Cats won promotion at Wembley.

Speaking after signing his new contract, Rigg expressed his pride at committing his future to Sunderland: “It feels great to sign this new contract. There was only ever one ambition I had, and that was to agree a long-term deal here.

“It’s been an incredible journey since I made my debut at 15, and I love playing here and being here every day, so I’m absolutely buzzing. The past couple of years have flown by – it only feels like yesterday that I made my Championship debut, and a couple of weeks ago I made my Premier League debut. It feels unreal, and I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “We are delighted that Chris has committed his future to Sunderland. He has been an integral part of our success and his progress has been outstanding. Chris, like the club, is looking forward, and we believe he’s a really important part of our future.”

