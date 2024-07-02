Chris Rigg ends transfer speculation and explains huge Sunderland decision with message supporters will love
Chris Rigg has handed Sunderland a huge boost by committing his long-term future to the club and signing his professional deal.
One of the most highly-rated youngsters in the country, Rigg had interest from a number of the biggest clubs in Europe but has agreed a deal which will keep him on Wearside until the summer of 2027.
The 17-year-old said he was ‘absolutely buzzing’ to get the deal over the line and that he believed Sunderland was the best place for the next stage of his development. Rigg returned to pre-season training with his team-mates on Monday and is expected to push for a regular place this season.
“I am absolutely buzzing, to be honest,” Rigg said.
“It is a proud moment for myself and my family to be signing my first professional contract at a Club like Sunderland. I have been dying to sign it for almost a year now. I want to develop as a player and improve as a person – and I believe this is the best place for me to do that. All the staff have been unbelievable with me throughout my journey at the Academy of Light, but there are still so many improvements I can make. The hard work starts now, but I am looking forward to making many more memories representing this club.”
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the news was a big boost for the club and an endorsement of the work happening in the club’s academy.
“I’m delighted for Chris, who has always communicated to us that Sunderland is where he wants to be,” Speakman said.
“Everyone is aware of how difficult it can be to retain top talent in today’s climate, and this would not have been possible without great people. Robin Nicholls and our Academy staff undertake excellent work and I’m pleased for them all that another Academy graduate has committed their future to the Club. Chris’ talent, and more recently his performances within the first team, made interest and speculation inevitable, and it is a testament to all behind the scenes that he has committed his future to our Club.”
