Chris Maguire reveals how Jack Ross created a positive atmosphere at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland forward Chris Maguire has praised manager Jack Ross for the positive atmosphere he's created at the club.

Maguire, 29, joined Sunderland from Bury on a two-year deal this summer, bringing with him a wealth of experience and bubbly personality.

But the versatile attacker isn't taking any credit for the feelgood factor which has returned to the Stadium of Light this season, which he instead puts down to the arrival of Ross and his backroom staff.

"The atmosphere within the dressing room is outstanding and throughout pre-season we built that momentum," said Maguire.

"That positivity is so important in this league and you saw the benefits on the opening day, as we showed great character to come from behind and get a win.

"The manager and his staff have been brilliant, and they've been like that day in, day out.

"He [Ross] treats everyone with respect and talks to everyone in the same way, so everyone is 100 per cent behind him and the squad and that's vital."

Before his spells at Oxford and Bury, Maguire featured regularly for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship between 2012 and 2015.

The forward made over 80 appearances for the Owls, scoring 19 goals, and became accustomed to playing in front of big crowds at Hillsbrorugh.

And Maguire wants to help recreate a similar environment at the Stadium of Light, where Sunderland take on Scunthorpe United tomorrow afternoon.

"As I've said since I arrived, it's important to build a winning feeling within the club, especially here at the Stadium of Light," added Maguire.

"I had a great three years with Sheffield Wednesday and enjoyed every minute of my time there.

"I played week in, week out in front of massive crowds and scored goals, which is exactly what I want to do here at this football club."

Maguire was talking to the SAFC programme Red and White.