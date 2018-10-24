Chris Maguire on loving football again, Doncaster win and being Sunderland's 'king'

Chris Maguire admits being crowned Sunderland's 'king' has led to some stick from his team-mates.

But the 29-year-old is relishing the adulation from supporters and says he has his 'love of the game back'.

Chris Maguire scored the winner as Sunderland beat Doncaster Rovers

Maguire scored the winning goal on Tuesday to underline his cult hero status at the Stadium of Light.

"I don't know where it's come from but it's stuck and all the boys are giving me a bit of stick for it," Maguire said.

"But if that's what the fans are requesting then you've got to try and live up to it! It's a bit of a banter, and it is nice to get that appreciation from fans. It's up to me to keep putting the performances in and keep chipping in with the goals as well.

"I'm loving it [at Sunderland], I think everyone can see that on the pitch," he added.

"I've got my love for the game back. Last year was one to forget for a number of reasons but I'm at a massive club now and loving every minute of it.

"It's brilliant [away support], it shows the size of the club. Everybody knows it, when Sunderland are in town there's a big following coming.

"We're not here to make the numbers up, we want to get out of the league as quick as we can and when the fans back us in those numbers it's up to us to repay them. I feel like we're doing that."

Maguire said that the win over Doncaster shows that Sunderland are 'prepared to put a shift in' and challenged his team-mates to seal a big week for the club when Southend United visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

"Doncaster have been on a good run but we've gone about our business quietly," he said.

"Everyone sees us as a big scalp in this league and everybody says it before we play them, it's their cup final. We're the team to beat, but we've got to show we're not just expecting to turn up and win the game. We have to put a shift in and we did that.

"Three wins in a week would be great, it would be great to get the nine points. It's up to us to keep going."