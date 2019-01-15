Chris Maguire free to face Scunthorpe United after Sunderland win appeal for Luton Town red

Sunderland have successfully appealed against Chris Maguire's red card against Luton Town - with the forward free to face Scunthorpe United.

The 29-year-old was sent off in added-on time at the Stadium of Light on Saturday after a challenge on Luton midfielder Allan McCormack.

Chris Maguire was sent off in the 1-1 draw with Luton Town.

Maguire was adjudged to have stamped on McCormack, something which the Black Cats boss Jack Ross was adamant did not take place.

The club launched an appeal on Monday and that has proved successful.

A club statement read: "Sunderland AFC has been advised by the Football Association that the club’s appeal in relation to the red card awarded to Chris Maguire in Saturday’s game against Luton has been upheld.

"The player will now be available for Saturday’s game against Scunthorpe United."

The FA stated: “A claim of wrongful dismissal regarding Sunderland’ AFC’s Christopher Maguire has been successful following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today [15/01/19]. The player was sent off for violent conduct during the game against Luton Town on Saturday [12/01/19]."

Speaking after the game, Ross said: "Chris Maguire - the fourth official tells me that he was sent off for a stamp, which he didn’t do.

“I’ve not a discussion with the club but having watched it, I would expect to [appeal it].

“What I’ve seen and what the fourth official has told me, it doesn’t marry up.

“When you watch it you will see where I am coming from."

Maguire was facing a three game ban for violent conduct but is now free to face Scunthorpe United away in League One on Saturday afternoon.