Jobe Bellingham has once again been linked with a move away from Sunderland in the summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to make a move for Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham.

It has been claimed that the Premier League club are prepared to outbid other offer teams in Europe to keep the Sunderland starlet in England amid competition from top Bundesliga clubs Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Alan Nixon, Chelsea are said to be keen to maintain a strong domestic presence in their squad with players from England. Jobe is currently part of the England under-21 setup and is among the standout emerging talents in the country, which has sparked interest from Enzo Maresca’s side.

Nixon adds that Sunderland are hopeful of securing promotion from the Championship and keeping Jobe at the club. However, if they fail to achieve that goal, a transfer could be on the cards with the player now one of the most highly-rated young stars in Europe.

Nixon also states that while a move to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund proved a success for brother Jude Bellingham, Jobe might prefer to stay in the Premier League and make his mark in the top-flight. Tottenham and Crystal Palace have shown interest in the past, but Chelsea's involvement in the race could shift the dynamics significantly. Jobe has been valued by some at around the £40million mark, and the attacking midfielder has also Real Madrid during recent windows.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jobe started under Régis Le Bris as Sunderland defeated Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon in the Championship and has played 32 times in the league so far this season, scoring four goals and netting three assists.

What has Jobe Bellingham said about Sunderland recently?

Bellingham and teammate Chris Rigg made headlines in recent weeks after the pair were jointly-awarded the Young Player of the Year at last night’s North East Football Writers Association ceremony.

Speaking about the recognition, Bellingham said: “It's a testament to everyone at the club really, from top to bottom, that two players can win this award. It shows that we're willing to nurture players and then get the best out of them, which we've done not just with me and Riggy but with many players, as you've seen in the squad and down the years recently. I think it will show maybe other players that the club are interested in that this is a really good place to be for young players, and it helps you develop, helps you play for a massive club which you get massive experiences from, and then it helps you grow and also compete.”

The 19-year-old also signed a new deal at Sunderland last summer, which will run until the end of the 2027-28 season, which puts the Black Cats in a strong position to command a large fee should interest materialise into firm bids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m buzzing to sign this contract and extend my stay at Sunderland," he said after signing the deal. "I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business, and I believe we can achieve some great things this season. This is such an amazing city, and I’m so proud to represent the people within it."