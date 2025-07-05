Chemsdine Talbi left out of Club Brugge squad as Sunderland move nears completion...

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of highly-rated Club Brugge winger Chemsdine Talbi, with fresh reports in Belgium indicating that the player will not travel with his current club for their pre-season clash against Rangers in Glasgow.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, Talbi has been left out of Brugge’s travelling party as a move to the Stadium of Light enters its final stages. The Belgian outlet reports that the 20-year-old is set to complete a transfer to Sunderland for a package worth around €23million – a fee Brugge ultimately could not turn down, despite their desire to keep the player.

The Moroccan-born winger impressed last season for Brugge, particularly during their Champions League campaign, with standout performances including a strong showing against Serie A side Atalanta. After a breakthrough year in Belgium, Talbi is now said to be eager to take the next step in his career, with Sunderland offering a five-year contract to bring him to Wearside.

The deal is understood to be in its final phase, with Talbi expected to complete the formalities shortly. He will become the latest addition to Régis Le Bris’ evolving squad, following the signings of Enzo Le Fée, Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra, as Sunderland continue to reshape their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

What else has been said about Talbi to Sunderland?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the 19-year-old is completing his medical tests with the Black Cats, who have now agreed a deal with Brugge worth a total package of €23million – approximately £19.5million including add-ons.

“Chemsdine Talbi to Sunderland, here we go!” Romano posted on social media on Saturday. “Medical right now for the Moroccan winger at #SAFC. Deal agreed with Club Brugge for €23m package, add-ons included. Documents being exchanged.”

Talbi is regarded as one of the top young talents in Belgian football and made 43 appearances across all competitions last season for Brugge, scoring six goals. He also featured in the Champions League and Belgian Super Cup, further boosting his reputation as a winger capable of performing at the highest level.

Born in Belgium but eligible to represent Morocco internationally, Talbi began his career with Club NXT before stepping up to the Brugge senior side, where he quickly cemented his place. He scored his first league goal last September in a 3–0 win at Kortrijk and made his Champions League debut days later against Borussia Dortmund.

Sunderland have been locked in negotiations with Club Brugge over the past week, with initial reports suggesting a £17million bid. However, Romano’s latest update indicates that the final fee will rise closer to £19.5million including bonuses – which would put Talbi among the most expensive signings in the club’s history.

The move continues Sunderland’s ambitious recruitment drive following promotion to the Premier League, with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman and Head Coach Régis Le Bris targeting a blend of youth and top-flight pedigree.

Talbi would become the club’s fourth senior signing of the window, following deals for Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki. He is expected to compete for a starting spot on the wing in Le Bris’ system and adds further pace, flair and Champions League-level experience to the squad.