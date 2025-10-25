Team news and live score updates from Stamford Bridge as Sunderland face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Sunderland are back in action this afternoon as they face Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
We’ll be bringing you key updates from the ground throughout the afternoon, starting with the team news all the way through to the post-match reaction. Follow it all in our live blog below..
Chelsea v Sunderland LIVE team news and score updates
Le Bris on Marc Guiu
The head coach is well aware of the threat he poses today, believing his brief spell on Wearside has made him ready for Premier League football:
I really liked the relationship with him. You can feel that he's really coachable. He wants to learn, he wants to develop himself and he wants to connect with people. So, I really appreciated this part of his personality.
But his fitness level wasn't good at that moment. So, the main part was to give him the opportunity to train with the squad, work in the gym. And we worked for Chelsea because I believe that now he's ready. But it wasn't the case with us.
He's a really good footballer, really committed, complete forward, who can run in behind, hold the ball, defend really well and counter-press really strong. A good forward.
Le Bris didn’t rule out Guiu’s return in January, but made clear that it hasn’t been discussed and Sunderland aren’t at this stage looking for a new striker.
Maresca: Guiu is ready to start
In his own pre-match press conference, Maresca explained why Guiu had struggled for game time since his surprise recall from his Sunderland loan.
He looks to have turned a corner, though, and scored in a 5-1 Champions League win over Ajax in midweek:
And on those reports Guiu could return to Wearside in January, Maresca said:
We are in October, I don't know, I don't know also because in football things can change very quick for everyone, for players, for managers, for everyone so it's very difficult to say.
Chelsea injury news
Liam Delap is back in training for today’s hosts, but this game comes too soon.
Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Benoît Badiashile and Dario Essugo are all absent with injury.
Delap’s ongoing absence means opportunity might knock for this guy...
Opportunity knocks for Reinildo?
Alderete’s absence could pave the way for Reinildo to come straight back into the XI following suspension.
Le Bris made clear he has no concerns over the left back despite that red card against Aston Villa:
Rei is a really important player. He started the season playing well. He made this mistake and apologised and worked well after.
He's lifted the standards of the training sessions, played two games with his national team so he's ready to go and will be really important for us.
Sunderland's shock injury blow
If the Black Cats are to get anything out of this game, they’ll have to do it without one of their best players so far this season.
Régis Le Bris revealed in his pre-match press conference on Thursday that Omar Alderete had suffered a concussion last weekend, and so is out of the game. He’s a doubt at this stage for the game with Everton a week on Monday at the Stadium of Light, though Sunderland hope he’ll be available.
Welcome!
Good morning and welcome from Stamford Bridge.
Is this Sunderland’s toughest test yet? That they are level on points with Enzo Maresca’s side coming into the game reflects just how brilliantly they’ve started this season, but the quality of this Chelsea team means it is a huge step up for the Black Cats.
So how will they fare? Stay tuned and we’ll be bring you live updates throughout the day.