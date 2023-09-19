Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow has posted a brief message to Sunderland fans after making his debut for the Wearsiders against Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

The striker was named in Tony Mowbray's starting XI for the clash before the Black Cats fell a goal down in the 12th minute when Kenneth Paal’s low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson from the edge of the box.

QPR were then reduced to 10 men after former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jobe Bellingham.

The visitors drew level on the stroke of half-time when Jack Clarke’s effort deflected in off QPR defender Steve Cook – a goal which turned the momentum.

Dan Ballard then put Sunderland in the 57th minute, before Abdoullah Ba added a third nine minutes from time. After the game, Burstow took to Instagram to write a message of thanks to Sunderland fans. He said: "Pleasure to make my debut! Thanks for a special welcome."

Sunderland signed Mason Burstow on loan from Chelsea on deadline day with the forward signing up for a season-long loan at the Stadium of Light.

Burstow made his Premier League debut for the Blues earlier this season against West Ham United, then featuring against Luton Town before starting in Chelsea's Carabao Cup victory over AFC Wimbledon.

After arriving on Wearside, Burstow said: "I'm buzzing to be here – it's a huge club with a great head coach and big expectations.