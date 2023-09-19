News you can trust since 1873
Chelsea man's 10-word message to Sunderland fans after promising Championship debut

The Chelsea loanee played 61 minutes on his Sunderland debut at QPR following his summer transfer move.

By James Copley
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read
Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow has posted a brief message to Sunderland fans after making his debut for the Wearsiders against Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

The striker was named in Tony Mowbray's starting XI for the clash before the Black Cats fell a goal down in the 12th minute when Kenneth Paal’s low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson from the edge of the box.

QPR were then reduced to 10 men after former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jobe Bellingham.

The visitors drew level on the stroke of half-time when Jack Clarke’s effort deflected in off QPR defender Steve Cook – a goal which turned the momentum.

Dan Ballard then put Sunderland in the 57th minute, before Abdoullah Ba added a third nine minutes from time. After the game, Burstow took to Instagram to write a message of thanks to Sunderland fans. He said: "Pleasure to make my debut! Thanks for a special welcome."

Sunderland signed Mason Burstow on loan from Chelsea on deadline day with the forward signing up for a season-long loan at the Stadium of Light.

Burstow made his Premier League debut for the Blues earlier this season against West Ham United, then featuring against Luton Town before starting in Chelsea's Carabao Cup victory over AFC Wimbledon.

After arriving on Wearside, Burstow said: “I’m buzzing to be here – it’s a huge club with a great head coach and big expectations.

"I’m here to bring goals to the team and keep supporters on the edge of their seats. I can’t wait to walk out at the Stadium of Light for the first time after the international break.”

