Chelsea and Manchester City prepare to do battle over Sunderland's Bali Mumba - reports

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City are keeping a close eye on Sunderland teenager Bali Mumba, according to reports.

The 17-year-old midfielder has won a lot of admirers after making his senior debut for the Black Cats against Wolves on the final day of last season.

Bali Mumba playing for Sunderland.

Since then Mumba has regularly trained with the first team, and started Sunderland's League One opener against Charlton at the Stadium of Light.

The teenage prospect has continued to perform well for the club's under-23 side this term, and signed his first professional contract with the Wearsiders earlier this week - which runs until the summer of 2021.

However, Mumba's qualities haven't gone unnoticed and according to the Sun, spies from both Chelsea and City saw the midfielder impress for Sunderland Under-18s in their FA Youth Cup win at Halifax on Wednesday night.

They claim City are in pole position to sign the youngster and are willing to pay around £2.5 million for him.

Mumba also won his first cap for England Under-18s earlier this year, helping them win the Limoges Tournament back in September.

The midfielder joined Sunderland at the age of eight and said it was a dream come true to sign his first professional deal with the Black Cats.

“I am delighted to sign this because it has been a long wait," said Mumba following the announcement.

“It is what I have been dreaming about since I was a kid. All the hard work is beginning to pay off and my family and I are all buzzing about it."

