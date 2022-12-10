Chelsea and Liverpool ‘eye’ Sheffield United star as Sunderland’s rivals reveal stance on key man amid Burnley speculation
Two Premier League giants have shown interest in one of Sheffield United’s key players.
Here, we take a look at the latest transfer gossip from around the Championship:
Chelsea and Liverpool ‘eye’ Sheffield United star
Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has emerged as a transfer target for Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool - according to reports in Jeunes Footeux. As picked up by Football League World, the duo are ‘determined’ to lure Berge away from Bramall Lane in January.
The Blades are reluctant to let one of their key players leave, however, and reportedly rejected a loan offer from the Blues in the summer for the 24 year old.
Coventry City reveal Viktor Gyokeres stance
Coventry City boss Mark Robins has ruled-out the potential sale of star striker Viktor Gyokeres in January, despite major interest from Burnley in his services. Gyokeres has netted nine times in just 19 league games this season and will not be allowed to leave the club next month.
Robins told Coventry Live: “I haven’t asked for any reassurances but I am just saying there’s absolutely zero chance that he will be sold in January.”
Despite being the Championship’s top scorers, Vincent Kompany’s side had been credited with an interest in the Sweden international with the view the 24 year old would help their promotion hopes.
QPR ‘make approach’ for Brighton striker
QPR have reportedly made an approach to sign Brighton striker Denis Undav on loan in January. Neil Critchley is expected to be named as Michael Beale’s replacement at Loftus Road with Undav potentially becoming his first signing.