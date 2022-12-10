Here, we take a look at the latest transfer gossip from around the Championship:

Coventry City have revealed their stance on Viktor Gyokeres amid interest from Burnley (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has emerged as a transfer target for Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool - according to reports in Jeunes Footeux. As picked up by Football League World, the duo are ‘determined’ to lure Berge away from Bramall Lane in January.

The Blades are reluctant to let one of their key players leave, however, and reportedly rejected a loan offer from the Blues in the summer for the 24 year old.

Coventry City reveal Viktor Gyokeres stance

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has ruled-out the potential sale of star striker Viktor Gyokeres in January, despite major interest from Burnley in his services. Gyokeres has netted nine times in just 19 league games this season and will not be allowed to leave the club next month.

Robins told Coventry Live: “I haven’t asked for any reassurances but I am just saying there’s absolutely zero chance that he will be sold in January.”

Despite being the Championship’s top scorers, Vincent Kompany’s side had been credited with an interest in the Sweden international with the view the 24 year old would help their promotion hopes.

QPR ‘make approach’ for Brighton striker