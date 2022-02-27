Charlton Athletic vs Sunderland: Is the game on TV? Is there any early team news? Can I stream it?

That’s after the Wearsiders won against Wigan Athletic to hand Alex Neil his first win as Sunderland head coach.

Bailey Wright netted the opener before Ross Stewart netted a brace of penalties to hand the Black Cats a 3-0 win at the DW Stadium.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Charlton Athletic:

Alex Neil

When is Charlton Athletic vs Sunderland?

Sunderland take on Charlton Athletic on Saturday, March 5 at the Valley

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What TV channel is Charlton Athletic vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Charlton Athletic won’t be shown on television and has not been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon Prime.

Can I stream Charlton Athletic vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland’s clash with Charlton won’t be streamed via club channels in the United Kingdom.

In line with supporters’ return to stadia and EFL regulations, eligibility groups for live video streaming have changed.

Non-televised Saturday 3pm KOs and Friday/Sunday games will only be shown outside of the UK and Ireland.

Are there any other ways I can follow Charlton Athletic vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson and Phil Smith at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Charlton Athletic vs Sunderland?

There are still tickets for the game between Sunderland and Charlton Athletic currently available on safc.com with the away end now sold out.

Is there any team news ahead of Charlton Athletic vs Sunderland?

Speaking before the loss against MK Dons, Alex Neil said: “Luke (O’Nien) is doing non-contact but is on the grass.

“Aiden (McGeady) has been on the grass but because it’s a medial-type injury it sort of niggles and lingers on a little bit.

“It is not one of those ones that when it heals it’s gone, there is sort of that niggly period in between getting fully fit.

“Nathan Broadhead is back at Everton getting treatment on his hamstring but I’m led to believe he’s on the grass as well so he’s making good progress.

“Unfortunately, they will be weeks away rather than days.”

However, the Welshman has now been pictured in training and is back at Sunderland.

What are the odds for Charlton Athletic vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win – 2/1

Draw – 11/5

Charlton win – 2/1

