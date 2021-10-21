The Addicks have won just two of their 13 league games this season and are 22nd in the table following a 3-2 home defeat by Accrington Stanley.

Adkins’ assistant Johnnie Jackson has been named caretaker manager and will be assisted by Jason Euell for the weekend’s game at the Stadium of Light.

Charlton appointed Adkins in March when he replaced Lee Bowyer at The Valley, signing a two-and-half-year deal.

Nigel Adkins has left Charlton.

The side missed out on a play-off place on goal difference last term, despite winning their final two games of the season.

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard said: “Nigel joined us at the end of last season and had an immediate impact, as we finished the season well, just missing out on a play-off place on goal difference. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to carry that form into this season.

“I’d like to thank Nigel for his hard work, positivity and continued professionalism during his time at the club. We are all disappointed that it hasn’t worked out this season and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Jackson previously took caretaker charge of Charlton before Adkins arrived earlier this year and oversaw a 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers at The Valley.

Charlton have announced that Jackson will take training on Thursday morning and speak to the press later in the day ahead of the side’s trip to Sunderland.

The Black Cats will be hoping to make it three consecutive league wins after beating Gillingham and Crewe away from home.

