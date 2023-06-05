Charlton FC takeover: Group including ex-Sunderland co-owner agree deal

Charlton Athletic have confirmed a takeover deal has been agreed with SE7 Partners - which includes former Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven - to purchase the football club.

A share purchase agreement (SPA) has been signed by the club's current owner Thomas Sandgaard and SE7 Partners.

The deal - which includes American billionaire Joshua Friedman as part of the consortium - is subject to English Football League approval.

The BBC report 'Methven, who left left his role as a director at Sunderland in December 2019, and Edward Warrick are the two directors of SE7 Partners.'

A club statement said the club and SE7 Partners "will work with the EFL to meet its requirements before approval for the takeover is granted".

The club’s CEO Peter Storrie said: “A deal has been agreed and a share purchase agreement has been signed by Thomas Sandgaard and SE7 Partners.

"We’ll now work with SE7 Partners and the EFL to meet the league requirements, which is a process that can take some time.

“In the meantime, the day-to-day running of the club will not be impacted. Our preparation and recruitment for the 2023/24 season is well under way.

" We have our targets for our men’s team and our women’s team. Led by Dean Holden and Karen Hills, those plans continue to progress and will not be halted while we await the approval.