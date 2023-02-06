Charlton fans told to 'protest immediately' after £10m Methven takeover reports

Methven is reportedly set to complete a £10million takeover of Charlton Athletic with The Athletic stating that a consortium he is heading up is close to completing a takeover of the London club.

The Athletic’s report also adds Methven’s group – named SE7 Partners – are set to complete the deal shortly with money being pumped in by a US investor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland fans were quick to react to the news on social media:

Charlie Methven

@shanehagan24: “Don’t know what’s worse, Charlie Methven owning a football club again or Charlton fans trying to argue Methven will be good for them. Hope the EFL stop it because if not, bye Charlton.”

@DavidHindmarsh7: “If Charlie Methven is leading it, I wish you all the best, but it won’t end well.”

@Tommyesafc: “Charlie Methven will destroy your club. You’re all best off protesting against this and not letting that man anywhere near your club.”

@exiledmackem7: “Good luck Charlton. Methven was awful mind you so was Donald and he still has shares in Sunderland.”

@DeanoCummings85: “Dear Charlton fans... protest, immediately. Don’t let him anywhere near your football club.”

@MiserableMackem: “I feel bad. Like really bad. Charlton fans... There is zero and I mean zero things good about this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@RokerEndDweller: “Dear god no! How can the @EFL ever approve this man’s club ownership again after Sunderland.”