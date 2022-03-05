Charlton 0 Sunderland 0: Story of the day as Cats are held at The Valley and Nathan Broadhead returns

Sunderland were held to a goalless draw at Charlton as Alex Neil’s side dropped out of the League One play-off places

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 6:29 pm

Alex Neil’s side dominated possession in the first half, with the best chances falling to top scorer Ross Stewart who headed a few efforts just wide.

The visitors kept up their pressure at the start of the second half but couldn’t find a way past goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

Here’s how the game played out:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jay Matete.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

RECAP: Charlton 0 Sunderland 0

Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 18:32

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Xhemajli, Cirkin, Evans, Matete, Gooch (Roberts, 81), Pritchard (Embleton, 75), Broadhead (Clarke, 70), Stewart
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Neil, Embleton, Clarke, Roberts
  • Charlton XI: MacGillivray, Lavelle, Pearce, Gunter, Jaiyesimi, Fraser (Gilbey, 66), Dobson, Lee, Purrington, Burstow (Leko, 73), Stockley
  • Subs: Harness, Famewo, John, Matthews, Morgan, Gilbey, Leko
Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 18:32

Reaction from Alex Neil

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 17:01

Thoughts from The Valley

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:59

Full-Time: Charlton 0 Sunderland 0

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:59

90+4’ Massive chance!

Charlton should have won it!

Lee’s free-kick is drilled back across goal by Stockley and Lavelle was inches away from converting the chance.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:57

90+4’ YELLOW CARD

Wright is booked for a foul on Stockley.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:55

90+2’ Just over

A chance at the other end as Lavelle heads Lee’s free-kick over the bar.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:54

Five minutes added time

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:53

90’ Another effort saved

Still Sunderland can’t make a breakthrough.

This time Clarke set up Embleton but the latter’s low shot was saved by the foot of MacGillivray.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:49

87’ Wright heads over

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:48

84’ YELLOW CARD

Cirkin has been booked for pulling back Jaiyesimi as the Charlton man looked to beak forward from his own half.

There are still more chances in this game.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
CatsCharltonRoss StewartSunderlandCraig MacGillivray