Charlton 0 Sunderland 0: Story of the day as Cats are held at The Valley and Nathan Broadhead returns
Sunderland were held to a goalless draw at Charlton as Alex Neil’s side dropped out of the League One play-off places
Alex Neil’s side dominated possession in the first half, with the best chances falling to top scorer Ross Stewart who headed a few efforts just wide.
The visitors kept up their pressure at the start of the second half but couldn’t find a way past goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Charlton 0 Sunderland 0
Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 18:32
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Xhemajli, Cirkin, Evans, Matete, Gooch (Roberts, 81), Pritchard (Embleton, 75), Broadhead (Clarke, 70), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Neil, Embleton, Clarke, Roberts
- Charlton XI: MacGillivray, Lavelle, Pearce, Gunter, Jaiyesimi, Fraser (Gilbey, 66), Dobson, Lee, Purrington, Burstow (Leko, 73), Stockley
- Subs: Harness, Famewo, John, Matthews, Morgan, Gilbey, Leko
Reaction from Alex Neil
Thoughts from The Valley
Full-Time: Charlton 0 Sunderland 0
90+4’ Massive chance!
Charlton should have won it!
Lee’s free-kick is drilled back across goal by Stockley and Lavelle was inches away from converting the chance.
90+4’ YELLOW CARD
Wright is booked for a foul on Stockley.
90+2’ Just over
A chance at the other end as Lavelle heads Lee’s free-kick over the bar.
Five minutes added time
90’ Another effort saved
Still Sunderland can’t make a breakthrough.
This time Clarke set up Embleton but the latter’s low shot was saved by the foot of MacGillivray.
87’ Wright heads over
84’ YELLOW CARD
Cirkin has been booked for pulling back Jaiyesimi as the Charlton man looked to beak forward from his own half.
There are still more chances in this game.