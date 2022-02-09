Charlie Methven spotted watching Sunderland's loss against Cheltenham Town as ownership question surfaces once again

Indeed, the Black Cats are still without a manager having sacked head coach Lee Johnson 10 days ago.

Roy Keane continues to be linked with a return to Wearside and is thought to be the favourite for the job.

However, it is also understood that Alex Neil, Grant McCann and Sabri Lamouchi have also spoken to Sunderland about the role.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s poor form and lack of movement on the manager front has raised questions around the Black Cats’ ownership structure once again.

One of the key questions raised centres around Charlie Methven and to what extent the Sunderland co-owner remains active in the running of the club.

Methven has been pictured at several away games this season – including Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town – and was also spotted on club business in Uruguay with fellow co-owner Juan Sartori.

It is safe to say that fans are desperate to know how Sunderland’s ownership is structured between Kyril Lous-Dreyfus and the Madrox group – but that question still remains unanswered and the breakdown has never been publicly revealed.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Back in November, Louis-Dreyfus was asked about the specific issue of ownership by fan group Red and White Army during their regular structured dialogue meetings.

Louis-Dreyfus said: “I spoke to Steve and Kristjaan this morning and they immediately highlighted the concerns raised with regards to the club’s ownership and that is why I’m writing to you today.

"The project we are undertaking can only be successful with the full support and trust of our fan base and as I have stated before, it is my desire to lead SAFC with openness and transparency.

"At present, I’m unable to share the details of the shareholder's agreement due to confidentiality clauses but will be in a position to do so in due course. I would like to reiterate that I hold a governance majority which was non-negotiable for my involvement.

"It places me in direct control of the club’s long-term strategy and day-to-day operations.

"Alongside the Executive Team and staff, I’m totally committed to working side-by-side with our supporters to deliver long-term success to the people of Sunderland and our wider community.

"Thank you for your continued support and I hope to see you all at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.”

At the same meeting and in response to the question surrounding Methven and Sartori's involvement, chief operating officer Steve Davison read the following statement from the club's ownership group.

"Charlie and Juan are both minority shareholders of the football club," he said

"Neither hold an executive position at the club and therefore have no day to day involvement in the operation of the football club.

"The club utilises the expertise, knowledge and network of all stakeholders including shareholders to the benefit of the long-term project."

However, it remains hugely concerning for fans to see Methven pictured at away games during Sunderland’s recent slump.

And while the Madrox question remains unanswered the waters remain muddied.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.