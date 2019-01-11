Charlie Methven's message to Sunderland supporters ahead of Luton Town showdown

Have your say

Charlie Methven has urged supporters to create an 'intimidating atmosphere' as the Black Cats look to climb back into the top two on Saturday.

Sunderland face a Luton Town side one point and one place above them in the League One table.

They were this week rocked by the departure of manager Nathan Jones, who left to join Stoke City.

Nevertheless, they are set to be backed by one of the biggest away followings at the Stadium of Light in recent times, and Methven wants Sunderland to turn up in their numbers.

"It’s a very big game," Methven said.

"They’re one point ahead, we’ve got one game in hand.

"There’s two automatic spots and we’re two of the teams realistically aspiring to them.

"They’ve been flying for months, they’re going to bring thousands of fans.

"They’re a very noisy bunch, home and away, very committed supporters and the club is on the roll.

"They’ll make a real racket so I hope all our fans who can come, do, and come early to take on that challenge.

"It’s getting to the stage of the season where every little thing matters.

"Hopefully we can create an intimidating atmosphere."

Methven takes confidence from some of Sunderland's best performances on home turf this season when they came up against fellow promotion contenders.

The executive director says the clash 'makes it all worthwhile'.

"It’s what you come into football for," Ross said.

"As a player, director, fan, these are the days you wake up with the butterflies and that’s what you want.

"There’s nothing worse in football than feeling a bit apathetic.

"You want that anticipation, that bit of nervousness.

"A big game like this, you know they’ll be a big, strong team and bring loads of noisy fans," he added.

"You know there’ll be a real buzz and that’s what you live for.

"It makes all that preparation worthwhile.

"Of course, like us off the pitch, Jack's squad are developing.

"We played Peterborough and until we had a player sent off I thought we were comfortably the better team.

"Barnsley was I think, especially the first 30 minutes or so, some of the best football a Sunderland side has played, probably going back to the last games of Sam Allardyce."

The club have launched a special ticket offer for the match, with any adult attending able to bring two children for £1 each.

Methven says it is an opportunity to help attract the 'season card holders' of the next generation.

"It’s a way of giving parents the opportunity to see if their kids like football or not," he said.

"If they do we hope that they’ll become more regular matchgoers and maybe the season card holders of the next generation.

"Rather than choosing an unattractive game which some clubs do, we’ve chosen a really exciting one where there is going to be a great atmosphere."