Former Black Cats chairman Donald sold 41 per cent of the club to new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus last year, while still maintaining a 34 per cent share.

Methven continues to own five per cent, while Juan Sartori holds the remaining 20 per cent.

Fans have made it clear they want Donald and Methven to have no further connections with Sunderland, while Louis-Dreyfus is set to meet with the Supporters Collective Group on Thursday to answer questions.

Charlie Methven.

Donald has said in an interview with BBC Radio Solent that his desire is to sell his remaining shares and return to former club Eastleigh, though that has left questions about his asking price.

Speaking to Roker Report after the fanzine reached out, Methven revealed the figure that he and Donald are looking for to sell their remaining shares.

He said: “Both Stewart and I were fully aware of the desire from a number of Sunderland fans for us to have nothing to do with the running of the club.

"Therefore, we elected not to take up the three board seats to which we are entitled and kept away from the SoL and AoL, whilst still making our pro rata financial contributions.

He added: “To help solve that problem, earlier this week Stewart placed our combined 39 per cent shareholding of the club with a prominent broker for sale at £11.7 million (equal to a club valuation of £30 million).

“That is a lower valuation than this time last year, despite more than £8million of investment over the last 12 months on infrastructure, players and Covid-related payments. I think that Stewart is now on the record as saying that he wants to go back to Eastleigh, and in general I think that all parties recognise that it’s time to close this chapter swiftly and reasonably.”

Sunderland’s Chief Operating Officer Steve Davison said last month that he believes Louis-Dreyfus wants to purchase a larger stake in the club.

The club have been approached for comment following Methven’s statement.

