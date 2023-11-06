News you can trust since 1873
Championship's youngest squads: How Sunderland compare to Leeds United, Watford and rivals

A look at the Championship's youngest squads to see where Sunderland rank as they bid for a top six spot this season.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 6th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT

Sunderland continue to battle for a playoff spot after a solid start to the season so far. The Black Cats drew with Swansea City in South Wales over the weekend, and they are now within two points of the top six.

Tony Mowbray's young squad next face Birmingham City at home, and they will be desperate to go into the international break on the back of a win. In the meantime, with the help of Opta, we have taken a look at the youngest Championship squads based on average Starting XI age to see where the Black Cats rank. Take a look below.

Average starting XI age: 26.024

1. Stoke City

Average starting XI age: 26.024

Average starting XI age: 25.362

2. Hull City

Average starting XI age: 25.362

Average starting XI age: 25.275

3. Middlesbrough

Average starting XI age: 25.275

Average starting XI age: 25.323

4. Watford

Average starting XI age: 25.323

