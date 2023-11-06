Sunderland continue to battle for a playoff spot after a solid start to the season so far. The Black Cats drew with Swansea City in South Wales over the weekend, and they are now within two points of the top six.

Tony Mowbray's young squad next face Birmingham City at home, and they will be desperate to go into the international break on the back of a win. In the meantime, with the help of Opta, we have taken a look at the youngest Championship squads based on average Starting XI age to see where the Black Cats rank. Take a look below.