Final-day defeat for Sunderland saw their 2023/24 Championship campaign end with a whimper and in all honesty, eyes had been on summer for some time. Sheffield Wednesday still had survival on the line at the Stadium of Light and it showed, with Liam Palmer and Josh Windass securing a 2-0 away win inside the first 45 minutes.

Despite the disappointing 16th-place finish, a young and exciting Black Cats squad produced some excellent moments across the season and opposition defences regularly found them too hot to handle. Jack Clarke and his teammates were often left frustrated at the incredible amount of fouls they seemingly suffered.