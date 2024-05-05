Championship's most fouled teams: Where Sunderland rank against Leeds United, Hull City, Middlesbrough and others

Sunderland have taken their fair share of knocks over the Championship campaign.

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould
Published 5th May 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 5th May 2024, 13:07 BST

Final-day defeat for Sunderland saw their 2023/24 Championship campaign end with a whimper and in all honesty, eyes had been on summer for some time. Sheffield Wednesday still had survival on the line at the Stadium of Light and it showed, with Liam Palmer and Josh Windass securing a 2-0 away win inside the first 45 minutes.

Despite the disappointing 16th-place finish, a young and exciting Black Cats squad produced some excellent moments across the season and opposition defences regularly found them too hot to handle. Jack Clarke and his teammates were often left frustrated at the incredible amount of fouls they seemingly suffered.

Sunderland’s style of play and quality of attackers meant they were often on the receiving end of illegal challenges and only now has it become clear how often that occurred, with the Black Cats among the Championship’s most fouled teams, according to data from WhoScored. Take a look below to see where they rank.

8.8 fouls against per game

1. 24. Rotherham United

9 fouls against per game

2. 23. Blackburn Rovers

9.1 fouls against per game

3. 22. Millwall

9.3 fouls against per game

4. 21. Preston North End

