Sunderland picked up a much-needed away win on Good Friday, defeating Cardiff City to move within two points of the Bluebirds. Adi Aouchiche put on an inspired performance, scoring and assisting to help the Black Cats to all three points.

There is little respite, with Blackburn Rovers in town for an Easter Monday clash, but in the meantime, we have rounded up the latest Championship fair play table. The table is calculated by each team receiving one point for a yellow card, three points for a second yellow card and five for a straight red. Take a look below to see where the Black Cats rank.