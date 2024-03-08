Sunderland 's season has tailed off dramatically over recent weeks, with the Black Cats still searching for a new manager ahead of next season following the sacking of Michael Beale. Defeat to Leicester City last time out has seen Sunderland slip to 11th in the table, 10 points off the play-offs with 10 games remaining.

The Black Cats are likely to find themselves building towards next season in the remaining games, although clarity around a new manager would certainly help that process. Mike Dodds is set to remain in place until the end of the season, with the search going on in the background. In the meantime, we have put together the latest Championship fair play table, which is calculated by giving each team one point for a yellow card, three points for a second yellow card and five for a red card.